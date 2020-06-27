E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Suffolk police hand out 250 fines during lockdown

27 June, 2020 - 19:00
PCSO Ben Hedley-Lewis patrolling Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

PCSO Ben Hedley-Lewis patrolling Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 250 fines have been issued in Suffolk to those breaching lockdown rules, it has been revealed.

Figures from Suffolk Constabulary show there were a total of 262 fines issued between March 27 and June 22 for contravening lockdown - including meeting in large groups and leaving the house other than to exercise or shop for essentials during the early stage of the quarantine period.

In neighbouring Essex, 242 fines were issued during the same time frame while Norfolk saw 410 fines issued.

In England there were a total of 15,856 penalty charges handed out, with a further 2,583 in Wales which saw rules relaxed later than they were here. Devon and Cornwall had one of the highest figures at 978, followed by London where the Metropolitan Police handed out 1,072 fines.

And in North Yorkshire a record 1,122 fines were issued to those who refused to follow the Government rules designed to halt the spread of the killer coronavirus.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Tragedy as dad, 35, with unborn baby on the way dies from coronavirus

Chinedu Ekwunife lived in Ipswich with his wife Lotachi and daughter Chimamanda. Picture: EKWUNIFE FAMILY

Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man falls from balcony in Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched after a man fell from three storeys to his death in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

