Suffolk police hand out 250 fines during lockdown

PCSO Ben Hedley-Lewis patrolling Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

More than 250 fines have been issued in Suffolk to those breaching lockdown rules, it has been revealed.

Figures from Suffolk Constabulary show there were a total of 262 fines issued between March 27 and June 22 for contravening lockdown - including meeting in large groups and leaving the house other than to exercise or shop for essentials during the early stage of the quarantine period.

In neighbouring Essex, 242 fines were issued during the same time frame while Norfolk saw 410 fines issued.

In England there were a total of 15,856 penalty charges handed out, with a further 2,583 in Wales which saw rules relaxed later than they were here. Devon and Cornwall had one of the highest figures at 978, followed by London where the Metropolitan Police handed out 1,072 fines.

And in North Yorkshire a record 1,122 fines were issued to those who refused to follow the Government rules designed to halt the spread of the killer coronavirus.