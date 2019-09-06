Video

Ipswich foodbank charity's new headquarters gets final lick of paint

Employees of Hopkins Homes help put the finishing touches to new FIND foodbank. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

The finishing touches have been made to the Ipswich foodbank charity's new headquarters - thanks to an army of dedicated volunteers.

Families in Need (FIND), which runs the town's foodbank, was in desperate need of a new base in the town, as demand for its service continues to rise.

Volunteers, including a group of ten from Hopkins Homes, grabbed their paint brushes this week to apply a final lick of paint to the building.

Maureen Reynel MBE, founder of FIND, said: "The volunteers really got stuck in and have made a huge difference to helping is get that phase of the project finished.

"It has been a long three year process to get to this stage, and we are looking forward to it finally being completed."

The charity, which is coming up to its 29th anniversary, moved into temporary premises, owned by the East of England Co-op, around eight years ago but had to find a new home when the site was earmarked for development.

They have found a building in the Gainsborough area of Ipswich, which will become the base for the foodbank as well as the other services it provides.

Mrs Reynel said FIND's new home was much bigger, allowing its volunteers to work more comfortably and effectively.

She said: "FIND is no longer homeless, it has found it's home in the community where it belongs.

"The transformation of the site had been quite amazing."

Lee Barnard, Director at Hopkins Homes, said the charity's new premises would allow it to continue the fantastic work it does for the community.

He said: "FIND was one of the charities we worked with to distribute grants as part of our Winter Crisis Fund so we're aware of some of the deeply affecting stories of the people they have been able to support and are delighted to be able to lend a practical hand as they complete their foodbank move."

Mrs Reynel said the charity would like to raise enough money to pay off the lease for its new headquarters - which runs for the next 15 years.

She said: "We are still in need of monetary donations to help fund our project. We also rely on regular donations of food and white goods in addition to support from volunteers to help deliver the goods."

For more information on FIND and to donate to the charity visit www.findipswich.org.uk