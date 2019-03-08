Woman to be sentenced over flat fire attempted murder

Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich, where a flat fire left a woman with serious burns. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD JAKE FOXFORD

An Ipswich woman who has admitted attempted murder following a flat fire which left a woman with serious injuries will be sentenced next month.

The second floor flat in Fitzgerald Court could be seen with windows pushed open and smoke staining the glass after the incident Picture: JAKE FOXFORD The second floor flat in Fitzgerald Court could be seen with windows pushed open and smoke staining the glass after the incident Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (August 29) was 33-year-old Fiona Foster, of Old Foundry Road, Ipswich, who admitted an offence of attempted murder at a hearing on July 19.

Emergency services were called shortly before 3.50am on Monday, May 13, to reports of a flat fire in Fitzgerald Court, Ipswich.

Police, fire crews and ambulance staff attended the scene of the blaze.

A woman in her 30s suffered serious burn injuries as a result of the flat fire and was rushed to Ipswich Hospital for treatment before being transferred to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

She was later moved to the Chelsea and Westminster burns unit.

Four firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus rescued the woman from the second floor flat.

The woman who suffered serious injuries in the blaze was named as Valeria Vargas.

Richard Conley, for Foster, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday via a prison video link, said a psychiatric report was being prepared on his client.

Sentence was adjourned until the week commencing September 23