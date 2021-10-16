Three fire engines called to Ipswich flat fire
Published: 5:32 PM October 16, 2021
- Credit: Tim Bradford
Three fire engines have attended a flat fire in Foundation Street.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 3.53pm following reports of a fire in a two storey building.
A ground floor flat in Blackfriars Court, in Foundation Street, Ipswich, had caught fire said a fire service spokesman.
The fire was extinguished using one hose reel.
Firefighters wore full breathing apparatus with crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations sent to the scene.
You may also want to watch:
The fire brigade left the scene at 4.20pm.
There were no casualties, said the spokesman, and all residents are accounted for.
Most Read
- 1 Members of 'notorious' Ipswich gang jailed for 19 years
- 2 Updated: Bury Road reopened after two car collision near BMW garage
- 3 Life sentence for man who stabbed and left woman in field near Ipswich
- 4 Ipswich council faces financial black hole over empty BHS store
- 5 Man dies after being struck by lorry near A12
- 6 Semi-pro footballer ready to kickstart Football Fun Factory in Ipswich
- 7 Driver presses ahead with police complaint despite losing speeding trial
- 8 Matchday Recap: Aluko brace not enough as Blues draw at Cambridge
- 9 Ipswich train services cancelled due to signalling system fault
- 10 New details emerge about diesel spill which closed A14 for 12 hours
Police were on scene controlling access to the road.