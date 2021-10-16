News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Three fire engines called to Ipswich flat fire

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:32 PM October 16, 2021   
Fire at blackfriars court on foundation street, ipswich, suffolk

Three fire engines responded to a blaze on foundation street. - Credit: Tim Bradford

Three fire engines have attended a flat fire in Foundation Street. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called out at 3.53pm following reports of a fire in a two storey building. 

A ground floor flat in Blackfriars Court, in Foundation Street, Ipswich, had caught fire said a fire service spokesman.

The fire was extinguished using one hose reel.

Firefighters wore full breathing apparatus with crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations sent to the scene. 

The fire brigade left the scene at 4.20pm.

There were no casualties, said the spokesman, and all residents are accounted for.

Police were on scene controlling access to the road. 

Suffolk police controlling access to foundation street

Police were controlling access to Foundation Street - Credit: Tim Bradford


