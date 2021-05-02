Electrical fire sparks emergency response at The Body Shop

Published: 11:41 AM May 2, 2021 Updated: 12:02 PM May 2, 2021

Fire crews were called to The Body Shop in Tavern Street - Credit: CHARLOTTE MCLAUGHLIN

Fire engines were called to The Body Shop in Ipswich town centre after firefighters received reports of a blaze.

Two units, from Princes Street and Ipswich East stations, were called to the scene in Tavern Street shortly before 11am on Sunday.

Witnesses said fire crews parked up opposite the shop and investigated, but according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service's live incident tool, a stop was called on the incident within 20 minutes of the initial call.

A fire service spokesman said firefighters arrived to find a small electrical fire in a light fitting.

The shop did have some light smoke inside which has now been cleared and the building was made safe by crews at 11.25am.

No-one was hurt in the incident, the spokesman added.

People passing the shop at the time said there was a smell of burning plastic in the air with a small crowd of shoppers congregating nearby.