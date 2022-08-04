Fire breaks out behind factory near Port of Felixstowe

A fire has broken out behind a factory near the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A fire has broken out behind a factory near the Port of Felixstowe.

Emergency Services were called to the factory, off the A154 Walton Avenue, at 11.21am this morning (August 4).

Three appliances were sent to the scene, from Ipswich and Felixstowe.

According to Suffolk County Council, the fire started in an area of grass/wasteland behind the factory.

A 'stop' call has not yet been put in place.