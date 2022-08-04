News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fire breaks out behind factory near Port of Felixstowe

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:02 PM August 4, 2022
A fire has broken out behind a factory near the Port of Felixstowe

A fire has broken out behind a factory near the Port of Felixstowe - Credit: Google Maps

A fire has broken out behind a factory near the Port of Felixstowe.

Emergency Services were called to the factory, off the A154 Walton Avenue, at 11.21am this morning (August 4).

Three appliances were sent to the scene, from Ipswich and Felixstowe.

According to Suffolk County Council, the fire started in an area of grass/wasteland behind the factory.

A 'stop' call has not yet been put in place.

Suffolk Live News
Felixstowe News

Don't Miss

The Kray twins' former Bildeston home has gone up for sale

Suffolk Live News

Kray twins' Suffolk mansion up for sale with £2.25m price tag

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The travellers were spotted on Ellenbrook Meadow

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up on land in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened in Bloomfield Street in east Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man in 70s dies after five-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Craig and Simone Callaghan at their wedding renewal at Venue 16.

Obituary

Tributes to 'fantastic' Simone, 30, as couple renew wedding vows

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon