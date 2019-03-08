E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fire crews at scene of flat fire in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:07 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:43 27 September 2019

Four fire engines were called to the scene of the fire in Downside Close Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Four fire engines were called to the scene of the fire in Downside Close Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Firefighters have been called to the scene of ground floor flat fire in Ipswich this evening.

There was a flat fire at Downside Close in Ipswich this evening Picture: WILL JEFFORDThere was a flat fire at Downside Close in Ipswich this evening Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Firefighters were called to Downside Close, just off Stoke Park Drive, at 5.24pm where a ground floor flat was said to be well alight.

Four fire engines were called to the scene: two from Princes Street, one Ipswich East, one Stowmarket.

Ambulance at the scene of the flat fire in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORDAmbulance at the scene of the flat fire in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that all persons were accounted for and in the care of the ambulance service.

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used at the scene.

The scene of the fire at Downside Close in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORDThe scene of the fire at Downside Close in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Suffolk police are also at the scene.

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

