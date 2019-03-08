Fire crews at scene of flat fire in Ipswich

Four fire engines were called to the scene of the fire in Downside Close Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD Archant

Firefighters have been called to the scene of ground floor flat fire in Ipswich this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There was a flat fire at Downside Close in Ipswich this evening Picture: WILL JEFFORD There was a flat fire at Downside Close in Ipswich this evening Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Firefighters were called to Downside Close, just off Stoke Park Drive, at 5.24pm where a ground floor flat was said to be well alight.

Four fire engines were called to the scene: two from Princes Street, one Ipswich East, one Stowmarket.

Ambulance at the scene of the flat fire in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD Ambulance at the scene of the flat fire in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that all persons were accounted for and in the care of the ambulance service.

Two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used at the scene.

The scene of the fire at Downside Close in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD The scene of the fire at Downside Close in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Suffolk police are also at the scene.