Fire breaks out at secondary school

PUBLISHED: 12:26 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 12 December 2019

Holbrook Academy Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Holbrook Academy this morning when a fire broke out in one of the school buildings.

Three fire engines, one each from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook, were called to the scene in Ipswich Road today at 11.10am to reports of a "smell of burning" coming from one of the buildings.

Two engines attended the incident where they used a short extension ladder to access the scene and then used their equipment to put out the fire.

The fire service called a stop time of 11.34am and reported that there were no injuries from the fire and neither police or ambulance crews were required to assist.

The school, situated in Holbrook, currently has 500 students between the ages of 11 and 16.

