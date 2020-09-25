Village pub evacuated following fire on first floor

The Mariners Freehouse in Trimley St Mary was evacuated after lunch when a fire broke out on the first floor.

Firefighters were called to the pub in High Road at 1.44pm today (Friday, September 25) to reports of a blaze inside the building.

Four crews were called to the scene and had to use water jets to put out the blaze.

No one was hurt and crews were able to leave shortly after 2.40pm.

The Mariners reassured its customers on social media after the fire, saying: “Just had a small incident here. Fire brigade have been absolutely fantastic. Everyone evacuated safely... customers and crew all safe.

“We’re now clearing up and should be open a little later today. If anything changes we’ll be back in touch.

“Sorry for any inconvenience to drivers on the High Road...and hope to see you very soon...”

The road as briefly closed outside the pub while the incident was dealt with, but reopened quickly after.