Fire crews called to blaze at Ipswich fish and chip shop

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a fish and chip shop on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich.

Engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were sent to Ravenswood Fish & Chips, formerly known as Nelson's, at 10.48am on Friday.

A staff member confirmed the fire had been caused by a machinery issue but said the Hening Avenue store would reopen later today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, with a 'stop' to the callout being made at 11.19am.