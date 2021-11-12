News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fire crews called to blaze at Ipswich fish and chip shop

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:53 AM November 12, 2021
Updated: 12:02 PM November 12, 2021
Fire crews were called to Ravenswood Fish & Chips, formerly known as Nelson's

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a fish and chip shop on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich.

Engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street stations were sent to Ravenswood Fish & Chips, formerly known as Nelson's, at 10.48am on Friday.

A staff member confirmed the fire had been caused by a machinery issue but said the Hening Avenue store would reopen later today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, with a 'stop' to the callout being made at 11.19am.

