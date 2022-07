A fire has broken out near the Port of Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A fire has broken out at a warehouse near the Port of Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to Cliff Quay across the River Orwell at 10.04am today, July 18.

A total of four appliances are currently tackling the blaze which started in the loading bay of a warehouse.

The extent of any damage is not yet known.

More to follow.