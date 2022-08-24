Fire breaks out at Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich

A fire has broken out at the Copdock Interchange on the southbound carriageway of the A12 - Credit: Google Maps

A fire has broken out at the Copdock Interchange outside Ipswich.

Emergency services were called at 1.58pm today, August 24, to the southbound carriageway of the A12.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent three appliances to the scene from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook.

The fire broke out at a 100m area of crop at the rear of Belstead Hall.

Police are on the scene to assist with traffic management due to smoke blowing across the carriageway.