Fire chief thanks ‘kind and caring’ Rose, 4, for honouring emergency crews

Amy Howlett and her niece Rose. Picture: AMY HOWLETT Archant

The front window at Rose Howlett’s home is ever changing as she honours the various teams of key workers keeping Suffolk moving during the coronavirus lockdown.

The window display at the Howlett house. Picture: AMY HOWLETT The window display at the Howlett house. Picture: AMY HOWLETT

The four-year-old, from east Ipswich has been making window displays with her auntie Amy, 29, each week since lockdown began.

The window displays were Amy’s idea but Rose has been the one to design and create each element, with some help from one-year-old cousin Otto who did some of the more messy parts.

Their first display thanked NHS workers, but Rose was keen to celebrate other key workers as she feels they deserve praise just as much as medical staff.”

This week’s display honours the fire service and has earned Rose recognition from county fire chief Mark Hardingham.

Rose was very happy with her finished window display to celebrate firemen. Picture: AMY HOWLETT Rose was very happy with her finished window display to celebrate firemen. Picture: AMY HOWLETT

Her proud auntie tweeted Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service with Rose’s handiwork, saying: “My niece picks different people each week to thank, this week she has chosen @SuffolkFire and is desperate for you to see what she has done.

“She would like to thank you for everything you continually do.”

The Suffolk Fire chief sent a special video message on Twitter recorded whilst wearing his uniform and helmet - and he was sporting a full lockdown beard.

“I want to send this message to say thank you for the message your niece posted on Twitter earlier for our fire and rescue service,” Mark said from his back garden.

It was Rose's idea to make the window display about firemen. Picture: AMY HOWLETT It was Rose's idea to make the window display about firemen. Picture: AMY HOWLETT

“We think it’s absolutely fantastic.

“If your niece ever wants to be a firefighter, or she wants to come and visit her local fire station then please just send me a message on Twitter and we’ll sort it out when this C-19 crisis is over.

“Please pass on our thanks to your niece, she’s fantastic.”

Amy said of her niece: “She is quite grown up for her age and she’s so kind and caring.

Amy's son Otto helped to creat some of the winodw displays. Picture: AMY HOWLETT Amy's son Otto helped to creat some of the winodw displays. Picture: AMY HOWLETT

“At Easter she decided she wanted to give something to all of the elderly people on our estate and so she made cards and little presents and went around delivering them to everyone.

“She is such a kind little girl who just loves caring for others.”

Amy added: “She loves the bin men and the next one is going to be about animal care so vets and so on.

“There is a big focus on the NHS at the moment but there are also so many others out there working to keep us going who deserve to be recognised too.”