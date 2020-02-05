E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fire crews respond to three vehicle crash on A14

PUBLISHED: 19:02 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:30 05 February 2020

Four fire crews have been called to a crash on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Four fire crews have been called to a crash on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Four fire crews are responding to a three vehicle crash on the A14.

The fire service were called to reports of the incident on the westbound carriageway shortly before 6.30pm.

The crash took place near junction 58 at the junction with the A12.

Two crews are attending from Ipswich East, one from Princes Street and one from Felixstowe.

One person is understood to have been injured in the crash but they are not believed to have life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Traffic is building around the area, with cars reporting delays.

One lane on the Orwell Bridge is also currently closed due to a crash between two cars and a HGV.

There was also an earlier incident near junction 53 where a lorry replacing a tyre blocked the inside lane.

