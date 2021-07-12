News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Breaking

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 2:35 PM July 12, 2021    Updated: 3:30 PM July 12, 2021
Fire yeoman close ipswich

The fire has affected the fourth floor of the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Firefighters are battling a serious blaze at a block of flats in Ipswich. 

A total of 13 fire crews attended Yeoman Close off Yarmouth Road in the town after receiving a call at 1.58pm. 

Firefighters are battling the blaze at the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich.

Firefighters are battling the blaze at the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich. - Credit: Alex Rudiger

The fire is believed to be on the fourth floor of a block of flats. 

Smoke is billowing from the roof of the building and flames can be seen. 

Fire yeoman close ipswich

The fire has affected the fourth floor of the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An East Anglian Air Ambulance has also been dispatched to the scene. 

13 fire crews are at the scene of the blaze.

Thirteen fire crews are at the scene of the blaze. - Credit: Alex Rudiger

Traffic is building up in the area and police confirmed that road closures are in place in Yeoman Close and the nearby area. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Police were called by the fire service at approximately 2.05pm today following reports of a fire within a block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich.

Most Read

  1. 1 Ipswich road now clear after three-vehicle collision
  2. 2 Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich
  3. 3 Man charged with murder after attack at Ipswich guest house
  1. 4 Overgrown house in desirable Ipswich street up for auction for £125k
  2. 5 Torrential downpours and thunderstorms on way as weather warning issued
  3. 6 Woman left 'critical' after town centre attack now in 'serious but stable' condition
  4. 7 Mapped: The 110 postcode areas reporting a rise in Covid cases
  5. 8 Ipswich Town striker James Norwood to face trial for drink-driving
  6. 9 Suffolk cheers on England as Euro final goes to extra time
  7. 10 Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack

"Officers are in attendance and assisting with road closures. Closures in place in Yeoman Close and nearby area."

Fire at Yeoman Close, Ipswich

Smoke could be seen billowing from the scene - Credit: Zahida Abdullah

Three fire crews from Ipswich East, two from Woodbridge, two from Princes Street, one from Holbrook, one from Felixstowe, one from Needham Market, one from Hadleigh, and two from Haverhill are currently at the scene. 

Firefighters are attending a blaze in Yeoman Close, Ipswich

The blaze at a block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.06pm with reports of a fire in Yeoman Close, Ipswich.

"We sent an ambulance, three ambulance officers and an East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Crews are still at the scene."

A woman, who did not want to be named and whose partner lives in the building, said: “He’s lived here for 9 or 10 years.

"It’s so upsetting that this is people’s homes. Something has clearly gone wrong here."

Smoke billowing from the building at Yeoman Close

Smoke billowing from the building - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Yeoman Close Ipswich fire

A firefighter at the scene of the flats blaze in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man, who lives opposite the building, said: “I was just in my flat and started to smell burning, but I didn’t think anything of it.

“My girlfriend went to the shops and that’s when she saw all the fire engines. 

“You can just smell the burning."

yeoman Close Ipswich fire

Fire crews at work at the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Yeoman Close fire Ipswich

Fire crews at work at the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Falcon Street in Ipswich has been taped off by police

Suffolk Live | Video

Police tape off major town centre street after 'incident'

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Road closures and a cordon have been put in place to allow for an investigation to take place

Suffolk Live

Murder probe launched after man killed in Ipswich guest house attack

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Police and ambulance have been on scene at a guest house in Norwich Road, Ipswich, following an assault there.

Suffolk Live

Police cordon in place after assault at Ipswich guest house

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
A murder probe is under way after a man in his 30s died following an assault at Beaumont Guest House in Norwich Road, Ipswich

Community 'shocked' as murder probe launched after guest house attack

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon