Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Breaking

Published: 2:35 PM July 12, 2021 Updated: 3:30 PM July 12, 2021

The fire has affected the fourth floor of the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Firefighters are battling a serious blaze at a block of flats in Ipswich.

A total of 13 fire crews attended Yeoman Close off Yarmouth Road in the town after receiving a call at 1.58pm.

Firefighters are battling the blaze at the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich. - Credit: Alex Rudiger

The fire is believed to be on the fourth floor of a block of flats.

Smoke is billowing from the roof of the building and flames can be seen.

The fire has affected the fourth floor of the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An East Anglian Air Ambulance has also been dispatched to the scene.

Thirteen fire crews are at the scene of the blaze. - Credit: Alex Rudiger

Traffic is building up in the area and police confirmed that road closures are in place in Yeoman Close and the nearby area.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Police were called by the fire service at approximately 2.05pm today following reports of a fire within a block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich.

"Officers are in attendance and assisting with road closures. Closures in place in Yeoman Close and nearby area."

Smoke could be seen billowing from the scene - Credit: Zahida Abdullah

Three fire crews from Ipswich East, two from Woodbridge, two from Princes Street, one from Holbrook, one from Felixstowe, one from Needham Market, one from Hadleigh, and two from Haverhill are currently at the scene.

The blaze at a block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 2.06pm with reports of a fire in Yeoman Close, Ipswich.

"We sent an ambulance, three ambulance officers and an East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"Crews are still at the scene."

A woman, who did not want to be named and whose partner lives in the building, said: “He’s lived here for 9 or 10 years.

"It’s so upsetting that this is people’s homes. Something has clearly gone wrong here."

Smoke billowing from the building - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A firefighter at the scene of the flats blaze in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man, who lives opposite the building, said: “I was just in my flat and started to smell burning, but I didn’t think anything of it.

“My girlfriend went to the shops and that’s when she saw all the fire engines.

“You can just smell the burning."

Fire crews at work at the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Fire crews at work at the block of flats in Yeoman Close, Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown



