Fire crews called after homes are struck by lightning

Fire crews were called out after receiving reports that two houses had been struck by lightning Picture: NELSON ANDRADE Archant

Firefighters were called out to Tangham and Woodbridge last night after receiving reports that two homes had been struck by lightning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crews from Aldeburgh were first called to Tangham, near Capel St Andrew, at around 9.15pm.

A spokesman for Aldeburgh Fire Station said on social media that crews from Orford also attended.

"Whilst on route home, Aldeburgh were then mobilised to another house fire, this time in Woodbridge," they said.

You may also want to watch:

"Aldeburgh attended this incident with Ipswich east, this bungalow was also struck by lightening, crews investigated the loft space and building looking for hot spots."

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said of the Tangham incident: "There was concern the property may have been struck by lightning but it was a telegraph pole that was struck. No action was required on arrival. "EDF were called out to the scene."

She said the house in Woodbridge had been struck by lightning but that a fire did not break out.

"Fire crews attended to ensure it was made safe," she said.

The crews returned to their home stations at around 11pm.