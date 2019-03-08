Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a major blaze at the historic Ship Inn in Levington, near Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently attending a thatched roof fire in Levington. We have 10 appliances in attendance and would appreciate if members of the public could avoid the area if possible. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/GZ5cianOFi — Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service (@SuffolkFire) March 26, 2019

Crews were called shortly after 9.30am this morning with reports of a huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn in Church Lane.

A total of 10 engines and two appliances from across the county are at the scene, where crews are stripping the roof using breathing apparatus and ladders in an attempt to stem the blaze.

The road is blocked and people are being warned to avoid the area.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called shortly before 10.40am to assist fire crews at the scene.