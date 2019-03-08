Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub
PUBLISHED: 11:01 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:01 26 March 2019
Archant
Dozens of firefighters are tackling a major blaze at the historic Ship Inn in Levington, near Ipswich.
Crews were called shortly after 9.30am this morning with reports of a huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn in Church Lane.
A total of 10 engines and two appliances from across the county are at the scene, where crews are stripping the roof using breathing apparatus and ladders in an attempt to stem the blaze.
The road is blocked and people are being warned to avoid the area.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were called shortly before 10.40am to assist fire crews at the scene.