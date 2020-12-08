Ipswich residents evacuated after ‘possible flat fire’
- Credit: EMILY TOWNSEND
Residents were evacuated from their flats in central Ipswich after “a smell of burning” was reported.
Fire crews were called just after 7pm to Fore Hamlet, just off Fore Street. Suffolk Fire and Rescue sent 10 crews to reports of a possible flat fire.
Station Commander Sally Hammond said: “We received a call to a smell of burning and a possible flat fire at this residence.
“Because it’s flats we did send a number of appliances.
“They were here very quickly and we established there was some light smoke logging in the corridors. We evacuated the building and gained entry into the flat. We were able to ventilate it and found the cause of the fire was something that was left on the hob.
You may also want to watch:
“We had a big attendance but were able to resolve it quickly.”
The residents were allowed back in after the flats had been ventilated.
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich couple’s anger over ‘unfair’ parking fine
- 2 Port disruption ‘could cause ripple effects across economy’, firm warns
- 3 Police concerned for missing Ipswich man not seen in over a month
- 4 Ipswich man admits possessing indecent images of children
- 5 Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14
- 6 Junkyard Market organiser says Facebook video was not a ‘true reflection’ of event
- 7 Refusal urged for first stage of new 2,000-home estate
- 8 Losing Debenhams leaves a huge hole in our hearts - and our town
- 9 A140 cleared after 5-car crash
- 10 A14 breakdown causing ‘severe’ delays
Fire crews called a stop on the incident at 7.35pm and departed the scene shortly afterwards
No injuries were reported.