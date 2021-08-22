Coastguard helicopter and fire crews at water rescue near Orwell Bridge
Published: 8:03 AM August 22, 2021 Updated: 9:55 AM August 22, 2021
- Credit: Submitted
A water rescue was performed near Orwell Country Park in the shadow of the Orwell Bridge early today.
Five fire crews plus the police and the coastguard helicopter were called Gainsborough Lane at 6.am today to rescue someone from the water.
The RNLI Harwich Lifeboat and coastguard teams from Felixstowe and Holbrook were also in attendance.
Firefighters from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, and Princes Street attended but the fire service have been unable to provide an update.