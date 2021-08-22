News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Coastguard helicopter and fire crews at water rescue near Orwell Bridge

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:03 AM August 22, 2021    Updated: 9:55 AM August 22, 2021
The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning 

The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning - Credit: Submitted

A water rescue was performed near Orwell Country Park in the shadow of the Orwell Bridge early today.

Five fire crews plus the police and the coastguard helicopter were called Gainsborough Lane at 6.am today to rescue someone from the water.

The RNLI Harwich Lifeboat and coastguard teams from Felixstowe and Holbrook were also in attendance. 

Emergency services were called to the bridge early on Sunday morning

Emergency services were called to the bridge early on Sunday morning - Credit: Submitted

Firefighters from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, and Princes Street attended but the fire service have been unable to provide an update.




Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia train at Needham Market

Suffolk Live | Updated

Person dies after being hit by train

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Victory Mica Hardware and DIY in Garrick Way, Ipswich, has now closed down

Retail

Covid blamed as Ipswich hardware store closes

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Guests were evacuated from The Mariners Freehouse, Trimely St Mary, after lunch today when a fire br

Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich binman admits dealing cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon