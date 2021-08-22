Published: 8:03 AM August 22, 2021 Updated: 9:55 AM August 22, 2021

The coastguard helicopter was down at the Orwell Bridge this morning - Credit: Submitted

A water rescue was performed near Orwell Country Park in the shadow of the Orwell Bridge early today.

Five fire crews plus the police and the coastguard helicopter were called Gainsborough Lane at 6.am today to rescue someone from the water.

The RNLI Harwich Lifeboat and coastguard teams from Felixstowe and Holbrook were also in attendance.

Emergency services were called to the bridge early on Sunday morning - Credit: Submitted

Firefighters from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, and Princes Street attended but the fire service have been unable to provide an update.











