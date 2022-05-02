Fire crews tackle nearly two-acre blaze at park in Ipswich

Bourne Park in Ipswich is on the list for the £3.5m improvement plan. - Credit: Archant

Fire crews have tackled a blaze spanning nearly two acres at a park in Ipswich.

Emergency services were called to Bourne Park at about 12.20pm today, May 2, to reports that reeds and undergrowth were "well alight".

A 150 metre by 50 metre area was on fire, according to a spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council, equating to 1.85 acres.

Crews fought the fire for about 90 minutes before extinguishing the blaze at 1.50pm.

Ipswich Borough Council said that there were no casualties.