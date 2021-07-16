News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fire crews rescue pigeon from Ipswich town centre

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:24 PM July 16, 2021   
A pigeon has been rescued after getting stuck in netting in Ipswich town centre

A pigeon has been rescued after it became trapped in netting in Ipswich town centre. 

Firefighters from Ipswich East were dispatched to rescue the animal above an empty building in Queens Street at 12.15pm today (July 16).

The crew members were able to rescue the bird and a stop call was made at 12.38pm. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "The pigeon has suffered a broken wing and is now in the care of the RSPCA as they are best trained to deal with injured animals."

