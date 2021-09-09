Fire crews rescue trapped pigeon in Ipswich

Published: 9:27 AM September 9, 2021

Three fire crews have been sent to rescue the animal - Credit: Google Maps

Fire crews were sent to rescue a trapped pigeon in Ipswich.

Firefighters were called to the trapped bird just after 7pm on Wednesday, September 8.

The pigeon had become stuck in some netting between The Mill and Dance East in College Street.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "The pigeon is stuck in netting about five storeys up and we were called by the RSCA."

Crews from Princes Street and Ipswich East were in attendance.

A stop call was made just after 8.15pm.