Fire crew sent to pigeon stuck in netting near Ipswich Buttermarket

A pigeon has become trapped in some netting near the Ipswich Buttermarket Centre. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

Firefighters are trying to rescue a pigeon which has become stuck inside some netting near the Buttermarket Centre in Ipswich.

The fire service was called to the animal rescue in Queens Street shortly before 11am this morning and remains on scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We were called at 10.48am to reports a pigeon had become stuck in some netting in a courtyard area.

“One crew has been sent to try and free the pigeon and is accessing the site behind Sharps Bedrooms.”

The RSPCA is also on scene to help free the pigeon.