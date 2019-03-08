Multiple fires in area of Ipswich undergrowth

The fire service responded to an incident in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY Suzanne Day

Firefighters have responded to reports of multiple fires in an area of undergrowth in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to an area at the side of Princes Street, near Ipswich railway station shortly, before 11am today to reports that two patches of undergrowth were ablaze.

One crew from Princes Street attended the scene and used hoses to dowse the flames.

Princes Street remained open while the fire was put out, however traffic was slower than usual.

The fire has now been put out and the fire engine has now left the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.