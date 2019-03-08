Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Multiple fires in area of Ipswich undergrowth

PUBLISHED: 12:13 04 June 2019

The fire service responded to an incident in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The fire service responded to an incident in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Suzanne Day

Firefighters have responded to reports of multiple fires in an area of undergrowth in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to an area at the side of Princes Street, near Ipswich railway station shortly, before 11am today to reports that two patches of undergrowth were ablaze.

One crew from Princes Street attended the scene and used hoses to dowse the flames.

Princes Street remained open while the fire was put out, however traffic was slower than usual.

The fire has now been put out and the fire engine has now left the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Most Read

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Fire spreads across two houses and garages in Ipswich

The fire has broken out an set two homes and a garage alight in Dryden Road, Whitton, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Ipswich Cornhill to get safety boost and new “Cornhenge”

Ipswich council is hoping the changes will not change the overall feel of the Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

You’ve got some balls! Student mows stiff anti-Trump message into president’s Stansted flightpath

A student has left a powerful climate change message to Donald Trump underneath the Stansted Airport flypath, for his arrival today. Picture: OLLIE NANCARROW from Born Eco

Fire spreads across two houses and garages in Ipswich

The fire has broken out an set two homes and a garage alight in Dryden Road, Whitton, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

Police officers are investigating the 'unexplained' death of a woman in a house in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cracking down on ‘big business’ of crime gangs shipping stolen cars from port

Hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of stolen cars and vehicle parts have been found in containers at the Port of Felixstowe Picture: NaVCIS

‘Ipswich will fancy their chances’ – Clough backs Blues to push for promotion

Burton boss Nigel Clough expects Ipswich Town to be in the promotion shake-up in League One next season. Picture: PA SPORT

Multiple fires in area of Ipswich undergrowth

The fire service responded to an incident in Princes Street, Ipswich Picture: SUZANNE DAY

When hula girls and a naval lads featured on stage in Ipswich 1975

Hula girls in South Pacific in 1975 Picture: DAVID KINDRED
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists