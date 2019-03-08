Fire crews remain at scene of heath blaze - 24 hours after it broke out

Fire fighters tackled a large blaze near Foxhall Road in Kesgrave. Pictures: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE Archant

Firefighters have spent more than 24 hours tackling a 50-acre field blaze which broke out on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire fighters tackled a large blaze near Foxhall Road in Kesgrave. Pictures: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE Fire fighters tackled a large blaze near Foxhall Road in Kesgrave. Pictures: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Fire crews were sent to the scene of the blaze, in heathland off Foxhall Road, at around 4pm on Wednesday, September 11, and are still at the scene this evening, Thursday, September 12.

As the fire broke out, clouds of smoke could be seen as far as Dobbs Lane in Kesgrave and flames of 7ft spotted by passing motorists.

At the peak of the fire, more than a dozen fire engines were on scene as well as the all-terrain Unimog vehicle and a fire service water tanker.

In total, 25 fire teams - including crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Hadleigh and Felixstowe - helped fight the fire.

Fire fighters tackled a large blaze near Foxhall Road in Kesgrave. Pictures: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE Fire fighters tackled a large blaze near Foxhall Road in Kesgrave. Pictures: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

Firefighters tried to stop the spread of the fire by cutting down some of the heath to create a fire break while dowsing the flames with water hoses.

Foxhall Road remained open throughout the evening of Wednesday although Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service advised drivers to keep clear of the area while they tackled the blaze.

WATCH: Dramatic footage of huge heathland fire

Officers from Suffolk Police were sent to the area in case nearby homes and buildings needed to be evacuated.

Fire fighters tackled a large blaze near Foxhall Road in Kesgrave. Pictures: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE Fire fighters tackled a large blaze near Foxhall Road in Kesgrave. Pictures: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

A spokesman said: "Officers attended shortly after 7.10pm on Wednesday, September 11, to assist with the surrounding properties."

Residents living nearby were advised to keep their windows shut to prevent their homes being filled with smoke.

Police have not been able to confirm how many homes needed to be evacuated.

A police spokesman added the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Fire fighters tackled a large blaze near Foxhall Road in Kesgrave. Pictures: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE Fire fighters tackled a large blaze near Foxhall Road in Kesgrave. Pictures: GARETH PERKINS/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE

After battling the blaze through the night the fire service scaled back its operation, although five fire crews remained on scene this morning, along with an all-terrain vehicle.

An aerial drone was launched during the day to check for hot spots and make sure the fire had not spread.

Firefighters stayed at the site for the rest of the day, with further crews being called in to relieve those who had been at the scene.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters were still using hoses at the scene of the fire at 5pm today and were expected to remain there for some time.