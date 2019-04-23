Sunny

Dramatic photos show fire tearing through barn in night-time blaze

23 April, 2019 - 08:12
Fire crews tackled a large barn blaze in Washbrook near Ipswich on Easter Monday Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews tackled a large barn blaze in Washbrook near Ipswich on Easter Monday Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Archant

Firefighters battled a large barn blaze just outside Ipswich last night.

Firefighters tackled a barn blaze in Washbrook on Easter Monday Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEFirefighters tackled a barn blaze in Washbrook on Easter Monday Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Four fire crews were called to the Marvens in Washbrook just before 10.30pm to tackle the blaze and the incident was reported as under control by just after 11.20pm.

Two crews from Ipswich East, one from Princes Street and one from Holbrook attended and firefighters remained on scene for several hours to damp the area down.

It is not yet known what started the blaze.

Four crews attended the scene in Washbrook Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEFour crews attended the scene in Washbrook Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

