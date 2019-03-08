Fire crews tackle outbuilding blaze at Washbrook

Firefighters tackle the outbuilding blaze at Washbrook

Firefighters spent around two hours tackling an outbuilding blaze on the outskirts of Ipswich this evening.

Three Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews, from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh, attended the scene at Swan Hill in Washbrook to tackle the blaze just after 6.45pm.

Fire crews advised nearby residents to keep doors and windows shut in case of any toxic fumes from the blaze.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the force also attended.

The fire has now been fully extinguished and crews left the scene around 8.50pm.