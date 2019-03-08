Sunny

Fire crews tackle outbuilding blaze at Washbrook

PUBLISHED: 20:26 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:59 05 April 2019

Firefighters tackle the outbuilding blaze at Washbrook Picture: STEVE TAYLOR

Firefighters tackle the outbuilding blaze at Washbrook Picture: STEVE TAYLOR

Archant

Firefighters spent around two hours tackling an outbuilding blaze on the outskirts of Ipswich this evening.

Fire crews in Washbrook Picture: STEVE TAYLORFire crews in Washbrook Picture: STEVE TAYLOR

Three Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews, from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Hadleigh, attended the scene at Swan Hill in Washbrook to tackle the blaze just after 6.45pm.

Fire crews advised nearby residents to keep doors and windows shut in case of any toxic fumes from the blaze.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the force also attended.

The fire has now been fully extinguished and crews left the scene around 8.50pm.

