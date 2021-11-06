Fire crews called to Buttermarket car park in Ipswich
Published: 2:09 PM November 6, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Firefighters have attended the car park at the Buttermarket in Ipswich after reports of smoke coming from a vehicle.
Crews were called the underground car park in Falcon Street just after 1.05pm today.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "There was a motor vehicle inside the car park area which had smoke coming from the engine compartment.
"The smoke has now stopped and there was no action by the fire service."
A 'stop' call was made at 1.40pm.