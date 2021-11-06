News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Fire crews called to Buttermarket car park in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:09 PM November 6, 2021
Fire crews were called to the Buttermarket car park this morning

Fire crews were called to the Buttermarket car park this morning - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have attended the car park at the Buttermarket in Ipswich after reports of smoke coming from a vehicle. 

Crews were called the underground car park in Falcon Street just after 1.05pm today. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "There was a motor vehicle inside the car park area which had smoke coming from the engine compartment.

"The smoke has now stopped and there was no action by the fire service."

A 'stop' call was made at 1.40pm. 



You may also want to watch:

Buttermarket
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chloe Ward believes she was a victim of injection spiking in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Young woman spiked with needle during night out in Ipswich

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Ayesha Cotton is engaged to Lee Kingham, who reported being spiked in Ipswich

Fiancée of alleged spiking victim brands incident 'disgusting'

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
4 College Street

Ipswich Waterfront

Traffic problems as restoration of historic Ipswich house starts

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich Crown Court

Pair avoid jail after being caught with drugs and knives near Ipswich...

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon