Fire crews called to Buttermarket car park in Ipswich

Fire crews were called to the Buttermarket car park this morning - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters have attended the car park at the Buttermarket in Ipswich after reports of smoke coming from a vehicle.

Crews were called the underground car park in Falcon Street just after 1.05pm today.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "There was a motor vehicle inside the car park area which had smoke coming from the engine compartment.

"The smoke has now stopped and there was no action by the fire service."

A 'stop' call was made at 1.40pm.







