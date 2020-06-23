E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Fire breaks out at docks - causing fears of explosion

PUBLISHED: 11:29 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:52 23 June 2020

Firefighters have rushed to Felixstowe Docks, where a freight train container is on fire. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A freight train container has caught fire at Felixstowe Docks - raising fears an adjacent container with potentially flammable materials could catch fire and explode.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 9.20am this morning to reports of a freight train container being on fire.

Five vehicles attended the scene and crews worked to extinguish the fire from a 20ft rolling stock container, which was emanating heat and smoke.

The container adjacent to the fire was 40ft and contained potentially flammable materials which could combust so crews worked to move it further away to make it safe.

Eventually they isolated the container which was emanating smoke and heat and it has been moved to a secure location on the docks by the Felixstowe Docks crew where it is away from the flammable materials.

Two fire engines remain on the scene as of 11.38am to finish extinguishing the fire.

