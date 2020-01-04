E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Road CLOSED as crews battle Ipswich house fire

PUBLISHED: 12:09 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 04 January 2020

A fire has broken out at a property in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. (Stock photo) Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A busy road in Ipswich is closed due to a fire which has broken out in an upstairs bedroom.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the fire at the property in Felixstowe Road at 11.30am.

Three fire engines are in attendance, with two sent from the station in Princes Street and a third from Holbrook.

Felixstowe Road has been closed to allow the fire engines to access the property safely due to the length of the equipment required.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire is believed to have started in the bedroom and three fire crews have been sent to the incident.

"Everyone inside the property was evacuated safely before the crews arrived."

An ambulance has been called to the scene for precautionary measures.

According to a member of the public, traffic is being stopped on approach to the property and Felixstowe Road is closed by the junction with Derby Road.

Officers from Suffolk police are assisting with the road closure.

