Five fire crews respond to reports of someone trapped in mud

Published: 1:00 PM April 10, 2021

Suffolk fire service was called by someone stuck in mud beside the River Orwell at Nacton. - Credit: Paul Geater

Five fire crews and two police vehicles were sent to Nacton foreshore on Saturday morning after reports of someone stuck in mud at the side of the River Orwell.

Emergency services received a call from someone saying that they were trapped in mud - prompting the response that saw appliances from both Ipswich fire stations and Woodbridge sent to the incident.

However when they got there, they received another call saying that the person trapped had managed to get free from the mud and was heading home.

After checking that there was no emergency, the fire and police left the area within an hour of the first emergency call being received.



