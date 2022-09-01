Fire breaks out in Christchurch Park

Updated

A fire has broken out in Christchurch Park off Westerfield Road - Credit: Google Maps

A fire has broken out in Christchurch Park this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the popular Ipswich park at about 12.10pm today, September 1.

The fire has started on the Westerfield Road side of the park near Gainsborough Road.

A total of five fire appliances have been sent to the scene from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street and Leiston.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said the fire is affecting hedgerows.