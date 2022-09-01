News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Updated

Fire breaks out in Christchurch Park

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:54 PM September 1, 2022
Updated: 1:37 PM September 1, 2022
A fire has broken out in Christchurch Park

A fire has broken out in Christchurch Park off Westerfield Road - Credit: Google Maps

A fire has broken out in Christchurch Park this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the popular Ipswich park at about 12.10pm today, September 1.

The fire has started on the Westerfield Road side of the park near Gainsborough Road.

A total of five fire appliances have been sent to the scene from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street and Leiston.

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council said the fire is affecting hedgerows.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Thomas Wolsey was named after Ipswich's famous 16th century statesman and Catholic bishop

Pubs

5 pubs up for sale in Suffolk right now

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A cat was killed after being attacked by a dog near Ipswich 

Suffolk Live News

Cat killed after being attacked by dog

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Traffic has been worsened by another crash on the A14 between junctions 54 and 55 Picture: SARAH LU

A14 | Updated

Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after car breaks down

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A busy Ipswich road will be closed while essential roadworks are carried out

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich road to be closed for essenital works

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon