Roads remain closed after emergency services are called to major building fire on Ipswich’s one way system

Firefighters have tackled a serious blaze on the one way system in Ipswich, however roads around the scene will remain closed until 6.30pm.

Smoke was seen billowing onto the street from a derelict building on College Street at around 3.30pm.

It has been confirmed that the fire has now been extinguished but crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service will remain at the scene.

Road traffic measures will remain in place for at least the next hour as fire fighters inspect the building.

Police are directing traffic down Foundry Road as Slade Street has been closed.

Station Commander Kevin Oxford of Suffolk Fire and Rescue, said: “Crews were faced with a developing fire on the ground floor this evening, which was working it’s way up to the first and the second floor areas.

“Fire fighters started with a defensive operation because it is a derelict building and we had to consider it as unsafe at the time.

“We have now dealt with the main fire and we are now progressively working through to make sure that it is fully extinguished.

“We have worked with an aerial appliance from Essex to assist us with the inspection of the second floor and the roof space and we have been working with the police to make sure that we maintain the road routes as best we can as it is rush hour.”

Five fire engines were called to the incident at 3.40pm from stations in Ipswich East and Prince’s Street, Woodbridge, Holbrook and Colchester.

The incident is causing serious traffic jams on the one way system and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Commander Oxford said: “It’s too early to speculate how the fire started but we will be working with the owner, the police and other involved to establish the cause.”

The building on fire was once the offices of Burton, Son and Sanders, a confectionary manufacturer making sugar products which closed in 1993. The building has been empty since then.

The company was a major employer before closure, but since then that building - which is listed - has never been occupied despite a number of planning bids on it.

Fire off Foundary Lane in Ipswich. Going to snarl up the traffic for a bit @BBCSuffolk @EADT24 pic.twitter.com/hqRPTidbEO — Jon Neal (@jonneal_UK) November 26, 2018

