'Smell of burning' calls fire service to secondary school

Holbrook Academy Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

Firefighters were called to a Suffolk secondary school after staff reported a smell of burning in one of its buildings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three fire engines, one each from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook, were called to Holbrook Academy at 11.10am yesterday.

They were called to reports of a "smell of burning" coming from one of the school's buildings, in Ipswich Road.

Two engines attended the incident, where they used a short extension ladder to access the scene.

They then used their equipment to pacify the incident.

The fire service called a stop time of 11.34am and reported that there were no injuries from the scene.

Neither police or ambulance crews were required to assist.

The school, situated in Holbrook, currently has 500 students between the ages of 11 and 16.