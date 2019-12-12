E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

'Smell of burning' calls fire service to secondary school

PUBLISHED: 12:26 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 12 December 2019

Holbrook Academy Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holbrook Academy Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

Firefighters were called to a Suffolk secondary school after staff reported a smell of burning in one of its buildings.

Three fire engines, one each from Ipswich East, Princes Street and Holbrook, were called to Holbrook Academy at 11.10am yesterday.

They were called to reports of a "smell of burning" coming from one of the school's buildings, in Ipswich Road.

Two engines attended the incident, where they used a short extension ladder to access the scene.

They then used their equipment to pacify the incident.

The fire service called a stop time of 11.34am and reported that there were no injuries from the scene.

Neither police or ambulance crews were required to assist.

The school, situated in Holbrook, currently has 500 students between the ages of 11 and 16.

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Most Read

Man dies following crash at busy Ipswich junction

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

BMW smashes through central reservation on busy Ipswich road

A BMW has smashed through a central barrier on a busy Ipswich junction between London Road and West End Road. Picture: ARCHANT

First look inside the cocktail bar opening at former Ipswich nightclub

Francesko Xhaferaj at the bar at The Bloom Lounge in Tacket Street Ipswich Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge REOPENS following police incident

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed due to a police incident Picture: RYAN HEART

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Smell of burning’ calls fire service to secondary school

Holbrook Academy Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Youngsters and parents given ‘eye opening’ Christmas country trip

Reception children from Tudor CEVA Primary in Sudbury at Shimpling Park Farm near Bury St Edmunds Picture: THE COUNTRY TRUST

WATCH: He’s a stripper, gran! Pensioner ‘loved every second’ of raunchy care home visit

Glastonbury Court resident Joan was overjoyed after being paid a visit by a stripper Picture: CARE UK/PA

Anger over ‘disastrous’ changes that paved way for huge substation

The substation at Bramford was initially expected to take power from the latest proposed wind farms, EA2 and EA1North Picture: SPR

Tractor driver is jailed for more than three years for causing fatal A14 crash

Mick Rayner, who died in the crash near the Orwell Bridge Picture: FAMILY/SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists