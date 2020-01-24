Gallery
Nostalgia: Jugglers and comedy acts brightened the town centre in 1986
PUBLISHED: 14:30 27 January 2020
IVAN SMITH
Jugglers, comedy acts and face painting - Ipswich residents flocked to the town centre to enjoy a day of fun as performers entertained the crowds.
Do you spot anyone you recognise from the crowds at the fun day? Picture: IVAN SMITH
The event took place in 1986 and provided an added attraction to bring more shoppers - and families - to the high street.
The performers all varied throughout the day giving the crowd a taste of everything Picture: IVAN SMITH
You may also want to watch:
It was a day of street entertainment with the Cornhill the perfect venue, providing plenty of space for the performers and the spectators.
The crowds that formed on the Cornhill for the street fun day Picture: IVAN SMITH
One of the many performances that took place during the day was a Scottish pipe marching band that filled the town with the sound of bagpipes as they made their way up Tavern Street.
A comedy act used a canon as one of their props for their show Picture: IVAN SMITH
There was also a juggler who liked to play with fire as he set alight his batons and impressed the onlooking crowds with his skills, plus comedy, music and much more.
A marching pipe band made its way up through the town centre Picture: IVAN SMITH
Do you recognise any of the faces in the crowd? Get in touch at sam.dawes@archant.co.uk