Firefighters called to remove ring from woman's finger

PUBLISHED: 16:31 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 13 July 2019

Firefighters were called to help after a ring became stuck on a woman's finger in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

RACHEL EDGE

A fire crew was called to assist paramedics after a woman's ring became stuck on her finger at a property in Ipswich.

The fire service was called to the Landseer Road area at around 3pm today, after paramedics struggled to treat a woman whose ring had become lodged on her finger.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said, after liaising with the ambulance service, firefighters were able to dislodge the jewellery using ring cutters.

The spokeswoman said: "There was a paramedic that was already at the scene with the lady.

"We liaised with the ambulance service. The ring was removed by the fire service at approximately 3.40pm."

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Major road in Ipswich will be closed ‘24 hours a day, seven days a week’, say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

Man ‘pulled to ground and robbed’ at Ipswich cashpoint

The robbery took place outside the Chantry Post Office in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

