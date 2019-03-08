Firefighters called to remove ring from woman's finger

Firefighters were called to help after a ring became stuck on a woman's finger in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A fire crew was called to assist paramedics after a woman's ring became stuck on her finger at a property in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire service was called to the Landseer Road area at around 3pm today, after paramedics struggled to treat a woman whose ring had become lodged on her finger.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said, after liaising with the ambulance service, firefighters were able to dislodge the jewellery using ring cutters.

The spokeswoman said: "There was a paramedic that was already at the scene with the lady.

"We liaised with the ambulance service. The ring was removed by the fire service at approximately 3.40pm."