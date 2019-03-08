Firefighters called to remove ring from woman's finger
PUBLISHED: 16:31 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 13 July 2019
RACHEL EDGE
A fire crew was called to assist paramedics after a woman's ring became stuck on her finger at a property in Ipswich.
The fire service was called to the Landseer Road area at around 3pm today, after paramedics struggled to treat a woman whose ring had become lodged on her finger.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said, after liaising with the ambulance service, firefighters were able to dislodge the jewellery using ring cutters.
The spokeswoman said: "There was a paramedic that was already at the scene with the lady.
"We liaised with the ambulance service. The ring was removed by the fire service at approximately 3.40pm."