E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fire crews remain to tackle hot spots at Tolly Cobbold brewery

PUBLISHED: 08:15 24 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 24 February 2020

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Archant

Firefighters are maintaining a watching brief at the scene of the former Tolly Cobbold brewery in Ipswich this morning following a major blaze.

The old Tolly Cobbold brewery was devastated by a fire which started early in the evening of Sunday February 23. Picture: DAWN MACKENZIEThe old Tolly Cobbold brewery was devastated by a fire which started early in the evening of Sunday February 23. Picture: DAWN MACKENZIE

Fifteen crews were called to the old Tolly Brewery in Cliff Quay yesterday, Sunday February 23, at around 4.30pm after a fire broke out.

The Grade II listed building was consumed by flames and firefighters battled through the night to bring the blaze under control.

WATCH: Footage shows devastating impact of fire at Tolly Cobbold brewery

Fire crews remain at the scene this morning and a spokesperson for the fire service said that as of 4am today there were still hot spots which needed to be monitored.

However, operations are being scaled down.

Suffolk police have confirmed that the roads in the area, such as Landseer Road and Sandy Hill Lane, have been reopened this morning.

They were closed to motorists last night for safety.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire and is being held at the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

MORE: 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of arson

No one is believed to be injured as a result of the fire.

Most Read

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

Witness tells of moment man was found critically injured outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance called to serious collision A12 near Copdock Interchange

The A12 is closed after a serious road traffic collision Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews battle to save former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich Picture: Sky Cam East

WATCH: Aerial footage shows devastating impact of fire at former Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Firefighters on a turntable ladder tackle the flames Picture: Sky Cam East

Most Read

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

Witness tells of moment man was found critically injured outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance called to serious collision A12 near Copdock Interchange

The A12 is closed after a serious road traffic collision Picture: ARCHANT

Fire crews battle to save former Tolly Cobbold Brewery in Ipswich

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich Picture: Sky Cam East

WATCH: Aerial footage shows devastating impact of fire at former Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Firefighters on a turntable ladder tackle the flames Picture: Sky Cam East

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man arrested following fire at Tolly Cobbold Brewery

Fire engines have been tackling the blaze for the past few hours Picture: PAUL GEATER

Fire crews remain to tackle hot spots at Tolly Cobbold brewery

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Witness tells of moment man was found critically injured outside Ipswich takeaway

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

St John award for volunteer after decades of service in Suffolk

Andrew Read (centre) with (left to right) Lowestoft volunteers Colin Crisp, Brian Hall and Martin Robbins, and Tony Curd after the investiture at the Order of St John’s Priory Church in Clerkenwell. Picture: ORDER OF ST JOHN

Train overcrowding anger - children forced to sit on floor next to ‘smelly’ toilet

Florence, Sebastian and Evie Liddle had to sit on the floor outside a toilet on a crowded train Picture: SALLY LIDDLE
Drive 24