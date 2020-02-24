Fire crews remain to tackle hot spots at Tolly Cobbold brewery

An aerial view of firefighters tackling the blaze at the old Tolly Cobbold Brewery at Cliff Quay in Ipswich. Picture: SKY CAM EAST Archant

Firefighters are maintaining a watching brief at the scene of the former Tolly Cobbold brewery in Ipswich this morning following a major blaze.

The old Tolly Cobbold brewery was devastated by a fire which started early in the evening of Sunday February 23. Picture: DAWN MACKENZIE The old Tolly Cobbold brewery was devastated by a fire which started early in the evening of Sunday February 23. Picture: DAWN MACKENZIE

Fifteen crews were called to the old Tolly Brewery in Cliff Quay yesterday, Sunday February 23, at around 4.30pm after a fire broke out.

The Grade II listed building was consumed by flames and firefighters battled through the night to bring the blaze under control.

Fire crews remain at the scene this morning and a spokesperson for the fire service said that as of 4am today there were still hot spots which needed to be monitored.

However, operations are being scaled down.

Suffolk police have confirmed that the roads in the area, such as Landseer Road and Sandy Hill Lane, have been reopened this morning.

They were closed to motorists last night for safety.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire and is being held at the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

No one is believed to be injured as a result of the fire.