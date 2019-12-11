Breaking
Fire crews investigate smoke in Ipswich town centre
PUBLISHED: 14:26 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 11 December 2019
Two fire engines have been called to Ipswich town centre after people reported a smell of smoke.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service were called to the building fire in Westgate Street just before 2pm today.
Passers-by have photographed two engines in the town centre street.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said: "Two engines, one from Ipswich East and one from Princes Street, have been called to reports of a smell of smoke in a building in Westgate Street.
"Firefighters are investigating, but have not yet found the source."