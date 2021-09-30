News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Police negotiators and firearms officers called to Ipswich incident

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:22 AM September 30, 2021   
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A number of police teams including firearms officers and negotiators are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich. 

Police officers were called to a property in Currier's Lane near Ipswich Magistrates' Court  by the ambulance service shortly after 4am this morning, following concerns for the welfare of a man at the address. 

Currier's Lane is currently closed due to the incident

Currier's Lane is currently closed due to the incident - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A number of police resources have been deployed to the scene including firearms officers and negotiators."

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 


Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Teachers who lived in Ipswich have left £2 million to charities Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obituary

'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The wallet was stolen from the Aldi supermarket in Meredith Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Police release CCTV after wallet stolen from Aldi store in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
American chain Cinnabon is set to open a site at Sproughton Services on the A14

A14

Cinnabon chain coming to A14 service station

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon