Police negotiators and firearms officers called to Ipswich incident

Published: 10:22 AM September 30, 2021

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A number of police teams including firearms officers and negotiators are currently at the scene of an incident in Ipswich.

Police officers were called to a property in Currier's Lane near Ipswich Magistrates' Court by the ambulance service shortly after 4am this morning, following concerns for the welfare of a man at the address.

Currier's Lane is currently closed due to the incident - Credit: Archant

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A number of police resources have been deployed to the scene including firearms officers and negotiators."

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

