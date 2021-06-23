News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Opening date announced for new Ipswich pizza takeaway

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:59 PM June 23, 2021   
Fireaway, a new pizza restaurant is preparing to open in Upper Brook Street, Ipswich. Picture: Sara

A new pizza takeaway is set to open in Ipswich. 

Fireaway, which is one of the UK's fastest growing pizza takeaway chains, will open a shop its shop in Ipswich on Wednesday, June 30. 

The new branch, which will be open from 12pm-11pm seven days a week, will be found at 47-49 Upper Brook Street. 

Fireaway's menu provides pizza lovers with a choice of four bases, four cheeses, four meats and 20 toppings, all which are available for the same price. 

Founder, Mario Aleppo, said: "We like to innovate and have also introduced the full range of gluten-free and vegan options to ensure there is something for everyone.”

All pizzas are baked for no more than three minutes in the 400C oven. 

Those who are keen to try the new pizza place are able to order from Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats. 

