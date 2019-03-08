Breaking
Chemical alert after mystery liquid poured into hedge in Ipswich park
PUBLISHED: 18:57 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:02 14 July 2019
Firefighters and the Environment Agency have been called to the Chantry area of Ipswich after people were seen pouring a potentially hazardous liquid into a hedge.
Fire crews in Lakeside Road after reports of a hazardous substance being poured into a hedge in Stonelodge Park Picture: Mark Langford
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Stonelodge Park, off Lakeside Road, just before 5.30pm on Sunday, July 14.
There were concerns over "hazardous materials", so emergency services were sent to investigate.
The entrance to Stone Lodge Park from Lakeside Road is taped off by the fire service.
An entrance to Stonelodge Park is taped off as investigations continue Picture: Mark Langford
