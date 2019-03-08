Breaking

Chemical alert after mystery liquid poured into hedge in Ipswich park

Fire crews in Lakeside Road after reports of a hazardous substance being poured into a hedge in Stonelodge Park Picture: Mark Langford Archant

Firefighters and the Environment Agency have been called to the Chantry area of Ipswich after people were seen pouring a potentially hazardous liquid into a hedge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fire crews in Lakeside Road after reports of a hazardous substance being poured into a hedge in Stonelodge Park Picture: Mark Langford Fire crews in Lakeside Road after reports of a hazardous substance being poured into a hedge in Stonelodge Park Picture: Mark Langford

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Stonelodge Park, off Lakeside Road, just before 5.30pm on Sunday, July 14.

You may also want to watch:

There were concerns over "hazardous materials", so emergency services were sent to investigate.

The entrance to Stone Lodge Park from Lakeside Road is taped off by the fire service.

An entrance to Stonelodge Park is taped off as investigations continue Picture: Mark Langford An entrance to Stonelodge Park is taped off as investigations continue Picture: Mark Langford

More to follow