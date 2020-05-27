Firefighters tackle four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich

Firefighters have tackled a fire that spread to four sheds in gardens in the Whitton area of Ipswich.

Two fire engines were sent to extinguish the flames on Tuesday evening

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene of the fire in Goldsmith Road around 8.10pm Tuesday, May 26.

One fire engine was sent to tackle the blaze, although a second was mobilised due to “a lot of black smoke been seen in the distance”, a spokesman said.

On arrival, the crews found four sheds and fencing “well alight”.

Crews used three hose reels and a 45ml jet to extinguish the flames, before a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

The fire service left the scene shortly after 9.20pm.

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.