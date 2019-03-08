Elderly passengers freed from car after crash on Ipswich road

The crash happened on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two people are being treated by paramedics after a collision in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 5pm with reports of a two vehicle collision in Felixstowe Road near Levington.

A spokesman for the force confirmed two elderly occupants were removed from one of the cars by firefighters and paramedics.

They have been left in the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said three appliances assisted police at the scene.

Firefighters cut one of the passengers from the vehicle, while paramedics helped free the other casualty.

The road remains closed.

