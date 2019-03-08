Sunshine and Showers

Elderly passengers freed from car after crash on Ipswich road

PUBLISHED: 18:02 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 28 April 2019

The crash happened on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Two people are being treated by paramedics after a collision in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 5pm with reports of a two vehicle collision in Felixstowe Road near Levington.

A spokesman for the force confirmed two elderly occupants were removed from one of the cars by firefighters and paramedics.

They have been left in the care of the ambulance service.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said three appliances assisted police at the scene.

Firefighters cut one of the passengers from the vehicle, while paramedics helped free the other casualty.

The road remains closed.

• Stay with us as we bring you updates on this breaking story

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Woman and young boy found dead in Suffolk

The scene in Park Avenue, Newmarket, remains behind police cordon while officers investigate the death of a woman and young boy Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

