Elderly passengers freed from car after crash on Ipswich road
PUBLISHED: 18:02 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 28 April 2019
Two people are being treated by paramedics after a collision in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich.
Police were called to the scene shortly before 5pm with reports of a two vehicle collision in Felixstowe Road near Levington.
A spokesman for the force confirmed two elderly occupants were removed from one of the cars by firefighters and paramedics.
They have been left in the care of the ambulance service.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service said three appliances assisted police at the scene.
Firefighters cut one of the passengers from the vehicle, while paramedics helped free the other casualty.
The road remains closed.
• Stay with us as we bring you updates on this breaking story