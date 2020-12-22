Video
Watch as firefighters extinguish flames erupting from car bonnet
Published: 6:36 PM December 22, 2020
- Credit: Hannah Quantrill
This was the dramatic scene as firefighters smothered erupting flames with a jet of water after a car caught alight in Ipswich.
A crew from Princes Street was called to the scene in Bramford Road at 2.05pm to battle the car fire.
It was put out by 2.19pm and the video, captured by an onlooker, shows the swift actions taken to contain the damage.
The flames erupting from under the bonnet were put out using a hose reel, which was operated by two firefighters wearing a breathing apparatus.
It is not thought that anyone was injured in the incident.
