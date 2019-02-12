Partly Cloudy

Firefighters called to bin fire

PUBLISHED: 21:18 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:18 15 February 2019

One fire engine was called to the scene of the fire at Carpetright, Ipswich. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

One fire engine was called to the scene of the fire at Carpetright, Ipswich. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

Firefighters were called to a fire in a bin outside an Ipswich carpet shop.

The fire broke out in a bin at the Carpetright store on Commercial Road at 7.39pm this evening.

It’s unclear what caused the fire in the refuse bin located behind the store.

One fire engine, from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service’s nearby Princes Street station, attended the scene and swiftly had the fire under control. The crew had returned to the fire station by 7.50pm.

There were no reported injuries.

