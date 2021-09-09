Forklift catches alight at Port of Felixstowe

Published: 9:36 PM September 9, 2021

Firefighters have put out a forklift that was well alight

Firefighters have put out a forklift that was "well alight" at the Port of Felixstowe.

Crews were called to the vehicle fire just before 5.20pm this evening in Sub Station Road at the port.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The forklift was well alight upon arrival."

The crews acted quickly to stop the fire from spreading further and a stop call was made at 5.55pm.

Appliances from Felixstowe and Felixstowe Dock were sent to the incident.

There has been no reports of any injuries.