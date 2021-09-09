News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Forklift catches alight at Port of Felixstowe

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:36 PM September 9, 2021   
Firefighters have put out a forklift that was "well alight" at the Port of Felixstowe.

Crews were called to the vehicle fire just before 5.20pm this evening in Sub Station Road at the port. 

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The forklift was well alight upon arrival."

The crews acted quickly to stop the fire from spreading further and a stop call was made at 5.55pm. 

Appliances from Felixstowe and Felixstowe Dock were sent to the incident. 

There has been no reports of any injuries. 

