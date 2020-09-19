Firefighters called to Ipswich shed blaze
PUBLISHED: 13:49 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:57 19 September 2020
Archant
Firefighters were called out to a shed and fence blaze in Ipswich.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 1.03pm to a fire in the back garden of a home in Ganymede Close.
You may also want to watch:
A fire crew from Princes Street attended the incident.
Neighbours reported seeing large clouds of smoke in the air from the shed that was on fire.
A stop was called at 1.44pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.