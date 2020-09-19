Firefighters called to Ipswich shed blaze

Firefighters were called out to a shed and fence blaze in Ipswich.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called at 1.03pm to a fire in the back garden of a home in Ganymede Close.

A fire crew from Princes Street attended the incident.

Neighbours reported seeing large clouds of smoke in the air from the shed that was on fire.

A stop was called at 1.44pm.