Firefighters sent to school after girl gets finger stuck in metal bracket

The student got her finger trapped at Felixstowe Acadcemy. Picture: KATY SANDALLS Archant

Two fire crews have been called to Felixstowe Academy after a pupil's finger got stuck in a metal bracket.

Firefighters are assessing the situation at the academy, where the student's finger has swollen up and the girl cannot move it from the bracket.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have sent two pumps to Felixstowe Acadmey after a female student got her finger trapped in a metal bracket.

"The finger has swollen and the student can not get it out. Firefighters from Felixstowe are assessing the situation."

A stop time has since been called on the incident.