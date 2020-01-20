E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Firefighters sent to school after girl gets finger stuck in metal bracket

PUBLISHED: 11:53 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 20 January 2020

The student got her finger trapped at Felixstowe Acadcemy. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Two fire crews have been called to Felixstowe Academy after a pupil's finger got stuck in a metal bracket.

Firefighters are assessing the situation at the academy, where the student's finger has swollen up and the girl cannot move it from the bracket.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have sent two pumps to Felixstowe Acadmey after a female student got her finger trapped in a metal bracket.

"The finger has swollen and the student can not get it out. Firefighters from Felixstowe are assessing the situation."

A stop time has since been called on the incident.

