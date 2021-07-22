Another trapped pigeon rescued by firefighters in Ipswich town centre
Published: 10:56 AM July 22, 2021
Firefighters rescued a pigeon stuck in netting in Queen Street, Ipswich, today (Thursday, July 22).
A crew from Princes Street was called and used a nine-metre ladder to reach the trapped bird.
The fire service was called at 9.07am and the pigeon was freed by 9.25am.
A pigeon was also rescued from netting in Queen Street in a similar incident on Friday, July 16. On that occasion, the bird suffered a broken wing and was put in the care of the RSPCA.
