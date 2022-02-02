News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Firefighters called to garage fire on the Ravenswood Estate

Timothy Bradford

Published: 9:59 PM February 2, 2022
Firefighters are responding to a garage fire in Emperor Circle, Ipswich

Firefighters are responding to a garage fire in Emperor Circle, Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters are responding to a garage fire on the Ravenswood Estate in Ipswich. 

Engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street were called to an address in Emperor Circle at 9.05pm tonight. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "We are currently in attendance at a garage fire.

"We found a small fire putting out light smoke.

"We are currently using a single hose to tackle it."


