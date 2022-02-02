Firefighters called to garage fire on the Ravenswood Estate
Published: 9:59 PM February 2, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Firefighters are responding to a garage fire on the Ravenswood Estate in Ipswich.
Engines from Ipswich East and Princes Street were called to an address in Emperor Circle at 9.05pm tonight.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "We are currently in attendance at a garage fire.
"We found a small fire putting out light smoke.
"We are currently using a single hose to tackle it."